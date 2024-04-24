South Korea jails man who killed 76 cats

A man found guilty of killing scores of cats has been sentenced to prison in South Korea, marking the country’s increasing commitment to animal welfare.

What he did: The 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, went on the cat murder spree in various locations — such as Busan, Daegu and Yongin — between December 15, 2022, and September 4, 2023, according to the Chosun Ilbo . He killed a total of 76 felines on 54 separate occasions, targeting one to four at a time.

The man strangled some of the cats to death, while he cut others with scissors. He ran one over with a car.

Why he killed them: The gruesome killings were rooted in the man’s hatred for the animal after some stray cats allegedly scratched his car.

Where the cats came from: The felines were either caught or adopted online.

How long he’ll be jailed: The man was convicted of violating South Korea’s Animal Protection Law last week. On Monday, he was sentenced to a year and two months in prison.

Behind the sentence: The jail term was handed by Chief Judge Jeong Yoon-taek of the Changwon District Court’s Criminal Division 1. It was decided after considering his clean criminal record and show of remorse.

What advocates are saying: Borami Seo, director of the South Korea office of the Humane Society International, told AP News that the sentence “reflects Korean society’s increasing concern for animal welfare and intolerance for senseless cruelty such as this.”

“This cruelty case also emphasizes the importance of passing the Civil Act amendment that will legally recognize animals as living beings and further strengthen their protection in law,” Seo continued.

Last month, South Korea also jailed a man for shooting a dog with an arrow to avenge his chickens.

What’s next: The man has appealed the ruling. Whether his sentence changes remains to be seen.