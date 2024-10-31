Son Heung-min crowned Asia’s International Player of the Year for 4th time

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has been named Asia’s International Player of the Year by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for a record fourth time in recognition his contributions to both Tottenham Hotspur and the South Korean national team.

Son , who also won the award in 2015, 2017 and 2019, reclaimed the title from Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae . A standout in the Premier League, Son has scored 123 goals and provided 64 assists since joining Tottenham nine years ago and holds the distinction of being the first Asian to win the league’s Golden Boot in 2021-22.

A major title remains elusive for Son with both the Spurs and South Korea’s senior team, though he did secure an Asian Games gold with South Korea’s U-23 side in 2018.