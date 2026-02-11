Son charged with murder in deaths of former JACL president, wife

The son of prominent Asian American leaders killed at their Hillsborough, New Jersey, residence last September has been hit with murder charges.

Latest developments: Patrick Lin, 37, was charged on Jan. 16 with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities Patrick Lin, 37, was charged on Jan. 16 with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities announced late last month. The charges came after investigators found a notebook in his bedroom with a wishlist that included an entry about killing someone and getting away with it, according to an affidavit obtained by Patch . Lin received the complaint while hospitalized. Following discharge, he was set to be transported to Somerset County Jail.

Catch up: David Lin and Jean Lin, both 69, died from David Lin and Jean Lin, both 69, died from blunt force injuries to the head on Sept. 25, 2025. Officers responded that afternoon to a welfare check at their Cornell Trail home but got no answer. When police entered around 6:24 p.m., they encountered Patrick holding a weapon on the second floor and opened fire, wounding him before discovering the bodies in separate upstairs bedrooms.

David was a prominent figure in the Asian American community who made history in 2012 as the first Chinese American to lead the Japanese American Citizens League as its national president, a post he held until 2016. At the time of his death, he served as vice president of public affairs at IW Group and was known for his work with OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates. In a previous statement, JACL National President Larry Oda said Lin “exemplified the highest ideals of leadership, commitment and integrity.”

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.