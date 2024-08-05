SM Entertainment to debut world’s 1st British K-pop boy group
SM Entertainment unveiled its first British K-pop boy group, Dear Alice, at a press conference in London on Thursday.
The five-member group — composed of Blaise Noon, Dexter Greenwood, James Sharp, Olly Quinn and Reese Carter — was co-produced by SM, SM & Kakao Entertainment America and Moon & Back Media, a British entertainment company. Dear Alice will debut with the six-part TV series “Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience,” airing on BBC One and iPlayer later this month and showcasing their 100-day K-pop training journey in Seoul. “Training at SM has been an incredible journey for all of us,” Greenwood told reporters. “Everyone at SM and in Korea has been so supportive and it was a new experience for all of us.”
