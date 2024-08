SM Entertainment to debut world’s 1st British K-pop boy group

SM Entertainment unveiled its first British K-pop boy group, Dear Alice, at a press conference in London on Thursday.

The five-member group — composed of Blaise Noon, Dexter Greenwood, James Sharp, Olly Quinn and Reese Carter — was co-produced by SM, SM & Kakao Entertainment America and Moon & Back Media, a British entertainment company. Dear Alice will debut with the six-part TV series “Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience,” airing on BBC One and iPlayer later this month and showcasing their 100-day K-pop training journey in Seoul. “Training at SM has been an incredible journey for all of us,” Greenwood told reporters . “Everyone at SM and in Korea has been so supportive and it was a new experience for all of us.”