14-year-old named ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’ for AI-powered pesticide detector

during trials. Its core structure was designed and 3D-printed by Subash himself, employing multiple programming languages.

Subash stood out among 10 finalists in the prestigious competition to win the coveted $25,000 prize. The idea for PestiSCAND came to him after washing produce with his mother and discussing how thoroughly they are cleaned. Over four months, he collaborated with mentor Aditya Banerji, a senior research engineer at 3M, to refine his prototype. PestiSCAND uses spectrophotometry, measuring how ultraviolet, visible and infrared light reflect off chemicals to detect pesticide residues. The data is then processed by machine learning models linked via Bluetooth to a mobile app that Subash coded himself. Impressively, the device demonstrated

Subash hopes to advance PestiSCAND and make it accessible to the public. “I want to continue developing projects like PestiSCAND and eventually get them out to the world, to the market,” he told

NewsNation

. For now, his prize money will go toward his college education at his dream school MIT, where he hopes to study physics, with a special interest in particle and quantum physics. Inspired by fellow young scientists like

Gitanjali Rao

, Subash also runs a YouTube channel, “

SciKid Sirish

,” where he simplifies complex science topics. Reflecting on his journey, he stressed the importance of perseverance. “There were a lot of different stages in between where I started and where I got now,” he told

11Alive

. “Just by having grit and perseverance…was how I was able to get here.”