Singapore to launch $14 million study on aging in Asian skin
Singapore is launching a $14 million, four-year research initiative to study how Asian skin ages, addressing age-related issues like skin thinning and persistent itching. The study led by professor Rachel Watson, an executive director at the Skin Research Institute of Singapore, aims to develop preventive measures and treatments tailored for Asian skin.
- About the study: Researchers, including clinicians, biologists, engineers and data scientists, will study the physiology and changes in Asian skin, creating models for aged environments. The study will address prevalent conditions like dermatitis, fungal infections and skin cancers. This research will shift focus from cosmetics to overall skin health, emphasizing moisturization, sun protection and a diet rich in antioxidants.
- Principal investigator’s statement: “What we need to do is try and understand what else we can do to support the skin. It’s about moving away from the perception of beauty and cosmetics into things that can support all of our skin, and not just the skin on our face… It’s not just about how we look. It’s about how our skin behaves,” Watson told The Straits Times.
Share this Article
Share this Article