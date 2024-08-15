Singapore Airlines to discontinue Houston-to-Manchester flight
Singapore Airlines will end its fifth-freedom flight from Houston to Manchester, effective April 1, 2025, due to insufficient demand and broader “capacity adjustments.”
The airline, which has served Houston since 2008, will maintain its Manchester-to-Singapore route but has not indicated whether the Houston-to-Manchester route cut is permanent or subject to future reinstatement. Despite this reduction in its U.S. network, Singapore Airlines announced plans on Monday for increased frequencies, larger aircraft on European routes, additional flights to Johannesburg and other global expansions.
