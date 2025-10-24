Simu Liu says ‘Sleeping Dogs’ film script is finished

Simu Liu revealed over the weekend that the first draft of the script for the live-action adaptation of cult classic video game “Sleeping Dogs” has been completed, marking a key development in the long-delayed project. The Canadian actor shared the update on X with a photo of his dog and the screenplay’s title page dated October 3.

He captioned the post, “in honour of our Sleeping Dogs script draft being done, here’s my sleepy dog.” In a reply to a comment asking about his work with the game’s publisher, Liu stated, “They’re absolutely great — it’s the studios that don’t seem to understand how important this IP is, BUT we will get them there.”

Originally released in 2012, “ Sleeping Dogs ” is an open-world action game set in Hong Kong that follows undercover officer Wei Shen as he infiltrates the Triads. A film adaptation was first announced in 2017 with Donnie Yen attached, but the project stalled without entering production. Liu is now set to play Wei Shen and is also involved as a producer. While the completed script marks progress, no official announcements have been made regarding a director, production timeline or studio involvement.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.