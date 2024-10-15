NextShark Daily Brief: 🍵 Simu Liu shuts down online bullying

Hello Readers!👋 Here’s what we have for you today: A new poll reveals that most AAPI adults view legal immigration as a boost to the U.S. economy 🗳️. Simu Liu speaks out amid a boba controversy 🧋. K-pop’s Spotify streams have grown 362% since 2018 🎶. An exhibit in Beijing highlights U.S.-China cooperation during World War II 🤝. A Vietnamese professor solves decades-old math problems 🧠. Filipino engineers innovate with a sound-wave fire extinguisher 🔥.

K-pop’s Global Dominance on Spotify

K-pop continues to take the world by storm, with K-pop continues to take the world by storm, with Spotify reporting a 362% increase in streams globally over the past five years. Southeast Asia saw the most significant growth, with streams surging by 423%. BTS and Blackpink lead the charts, while newer groups like Illit, Babymonster, and Kiss of Life are quickly gaining traction with millions of monthly listeners. With international collaborations, K-pop’s global influence shows no signs of slowing down.

AAPI Views on Immigration

A new poll shows that 8 in 10 AAPI adults believe legal immigration is essential for boosting the U.S. economy. However, when it comes to illegal immigration, opinions align closely with the general U.S. population. About 40% agree that undocumented immigrants contribute to economic progress, while half support stronger border security. The survey, conducted by AAPI Data and AP-NORC, highlights the community’s diverse stance on immigration, particularly regarding skilled immigrants in science and technology.

Simu Liu Defends Boba Business Owners

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu stepped in to support two bubble tea entrepreneurs facing backlash over accusations of cultural appropriation. The controversy erupted after the duo pitched their alcoholic bubble tea business on Dragons' Den. While Liu raised concerns about respecting cultural significance, he condemned online harassment against the entrepreneurs. "Let's critique, but threats are unacceptable," Liu urged. Despite the criticism, he chose not to invest, citing his commitment to uplifting minority-owned businesses.

A Forgotten U.S.-China WWII Alliance Rediscovered

A new exhibit in Beijing is spotlighting a little-known chapter of U.S.-China relations from World War II. Over 10,000 rare photos show U.S. and Chinese soldiers fighting side by side against Japanese forces in the China-Burma-India theater. Curator Zou Dehuai hopes this collection will rekindle the spirit of cooperation and camaraderie from that era, which has been largely forgotten due to post-war political tensions.

Vietnamese Professor Breaks New Ground in Math

Rutgers University professor Pham Huu Tiep has solved two longstanding math problems, including one dating back to 1955. His breakthroughs in algebra and representation theory could have broad applications, from computer science to physics. Born in Hanoi, Tiep's journey from a young math prodigy to one of the leading minds in his field is nothing short of inspirational.

Filipino Engineers Innovate with Sound-Wave Fire Extinguisher

A team of Filipino engineers has developed a device that uses sound waves to extinguish fires. The "fire exterminator," safe for human ears, won second place at the National Invention Contest and is ideal for putting out electrical fires. This groundbreaking invention is chemical-free and could revolutionize home safety in the future.

