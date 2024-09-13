Simu Liu to be first-ever guest ‘dragon’ on ‘Dragons’ Den’ Canada

via TIME Dragons Den

“Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu will become the first-ever guest investor, or “dragon,” on CBC’s “Dragons’ Den” this fall. Liu , who has already established himself in the investment world through his venture capital fund and angel investments, is set to join the show’s panel alongside Arlene Dickinson and Brian Scudamore. The 35-year-old actor is excited for the show’s Season 19 premiere on Sept. 26, stating, “I hope that I get to sample things, I hope that I get up on my feet, and I get to experience products that would genuinely make my life and the lives of people around me better.”