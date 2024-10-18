Simu Liu may have found a boba company to invest in
Simu Liu expressed interest in Twrl milk tea, a US-based, Asian American-founded boba brand, after a viral TikTok video caught his attention.
The video by co-founder Olivia Chen, a Taiwanese American entrepreneur, thanked Liu for calling out cultural appropriation on “Dragons’ Den,” where Liu criticized the non-Asian owners of a Canadian boba company. Chen highlighted Twrl’s mission of preserving cultural authenticity while promoting sustainability and community support.
After engaging with Chen’s post, Liu invited her to send him an investment pitch, sparking hopes for a collaboration that Chen said could uplift both the brand and the Asian American community.
Share this Article
Share this Article