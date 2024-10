Simu Liu may have found a boba company to invest in

Simu Liu expressed interest in Twrl milk tea, a US-based, Asian American-founded boba brand, after a viral TikTok video caught his attention.

The video by co-founder Olivia Chen, a Taiwanese American entrepreneur, thanked Liu for calling out cultural appropriation on “Dragons’ Den,” where Liu criticized the non-Asian owners of a Canadian boba company. Chen highlighted Twrl’s mission of preserving cultural authenticity while promoting sustainability and community support.