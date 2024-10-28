Sikh community rallies around family of Walmart teen worker found dead in bakery oven

Kaur, who

immigrated from India

with her mother two years ago, was discovered by her mother, who was also on shift at Walmart that night, after she became concerned when Kaur was missing for over an hour. The cause of Kaur’s death is still under investigation. However, a 911 dispatch recording from the Halifax Regional Fire Department, which circulated on social media and was reported by the

Daily Mail

, revealed that staff at Walmart had reported a female being locked inside an active oven and were unable to turn it off. According to the recording, firefighters arriving at the scene found that the person was already “out of the oven upon arrival,” leading to further questions.