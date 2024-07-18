Sikh Republican leader faces backlash for praying for Trump
Harmeet Dhillon, a Sikh Republican leader, made headlines at the Republican National Convention by reciting Ardas, a Sikh prayer, marking a significant moment of cultural and religious representation. She prayed for America in both Gurmukhi and English and thanked God for protecting Donald Trump in the attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
- Online criticism: However, her prayer sparked backlash from some Christian fundamentalists and ultra-conservatives who deemed it “anti-Christian” and “blasphemous,” with some even calling it “witchcraft.” Prominent conservative commentators criticized her for praying to a “foreign god” and promoting a non-Christian religion at a GOP event. “How about you get deported instead, you pagan blasphemer. God saves our president and the RNC mocks him with this witchcraft,” tweeted far-right political activist Lauren Witzke.
- Dhillon’s response: Despite the criticism, Dhillon reported feeling warmly received by the Republican audience, noting the respectful silence and positive reactions she encountered in person. She defended her actions by emphasizing the universality of God and dismissed the online negativity. “Do not portray me as a victim. Yes, there are definitely some negative comments online, but members of the RNC, delegates at the RNC in the Trump campaign approved of me doing this prayer,” Dhillon told the New York Post.
Share this Article
Share this Article