Sika Anoa’i, WWE Hall of Famer and Roman Reign’s father, dies at 79
Samoan professional wrestling great Leati Sika Amituana’i Anoaʻi has died at 79, his nephew Jahrus Anoa’i announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Anoa’i described his uncle as a “celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark,” noting that his “memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.” Sika Anoa’i, the father of WWE superstar Roman Reigns, made his WWF debut in 1979 and became a WWF Tag Team Champion as part of the Wild Samoans alongside his brother, Afa, on multiple occasions.
