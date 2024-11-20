Shuntarō Tanikawa, lyricist for ‘Astro Boy’ and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ dies at 92

Renowned Japanese poet and lyricist Shuntarō Tanikawa, whose work spanned over seven decades,

Celebrated

for his modern and accessible approach to Japanese poetry, Tanikawa was known for his groundbreaking 1952 debut “Two Billion Light Years of Solitude” and his playful “Word Play Songs.”

He also

contributed lyrics

to iconic Osamu Tezuka anime such as “

Astro Boy

” and “Phoenix,” as well as the theme song of

Hayao Miyazaki

‘s “

Howl’s Moving Castle

.”