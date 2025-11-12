Two killed, two injured by shooter at California Asian restaurant

A deadly shooting inside Z Town – Asian Gastro Bar, an Asian-owned restaurant and nightlife spot in Elk Grove, California, left two men dead and two others injured early Sunday. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Roderick Randall of Sacramento, who allegedly opened fire following an argument. Authorities said his girlfriend, Thao Tran, 25, was later arrested for helping him evade capture.

Gunfire and police response: Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 a.m. at the bar and restaurant on Calvine Road, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road. Police said three men were found suffering gunshot wounds at the scene, and a fourth victim drove himself to a hospital. Eighteen-year-old Kim Kha Huynh was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man later died from his injuries on Friday. The remaining two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, according to KCRA.

Suspect at large: Detectives identified Randall as the suspected gunman shortly after the shooting. He fled before officers arrived and remains at large. Investigators believe the violence began when Randall argued with one of the victims inside the bar before firing multiple rounds. Police said Tran, his girlfriend, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting and booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Court records show Randall has a prior conviction for attempted murder that was later overturned following changes to California sentencing laws.

Investigation underway: The shooting has unsettled business owners and residents in the area. "I'm very pleased in this place. We never have any problems," said Amanda Tang, who runs a nearby shop. "My employee called me early this morning [and said] that she cannot get into the parking lot. So there [was] something going on." Elk Grove police said they are reviewing surveillance footage and continue to ask anyone with information about Randall's whereabouts to contact detectives at 916-714-5115.

