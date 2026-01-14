ICE agent who shot Renee Good is married to Filipino immigrant: report

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis is married to a Filipino immigrant whose parents work as doctors in the Philippines, a Daily Mail report revealed.

Catch up: Jonathan E. Ross, 43, shot Good, 37, last Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis as she sat in her SUV, which she and her wife Rebecca were using to record ICE operations. Minneapolis police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving reports of the shooting and found Good with a gunshot wound to the head. Firefighters transported her to a local hospital where she died. Good leaves behind her wife and 6-year-old child.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem quickly defended the shooting, telling CNN that Good “attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.” However, multiple videos and eyewitness accounts contradict that version of events, prompting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to call the federal account “bullshit.” The shooting occurred during Operation Metro Surge, which has deployed more than 2,400 DHS agents into the Twin Cities area, outnumbering the city’s police force by more than two to one.

About Ross: Ross, an Iraq War veteran, has reportedly worked with ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations division since at least 2013 and currently serves on the agency's Special Response Team. He married his unidentified wife, 38, in August 2012. While she holds U.S. citizenship, her physician parents live in the Philippines, as per the Daily Mail. Speaking to the outlet, Ross' father Ed declined discussing her immigration history and defended his son as "a committed, conservative Christian" and a "tremendous" father and husband."

Interestingly, the ICE agent’s personal life shows cultural connections alongside political divisions. During their time in El Paso, Texas, his wife shared a 2013 photograph of herself standing beside a Border Patrol helicopter and posted pictures featuring recipes from a Spanish-language cookbook. Family disagreements over politics emerged in October 2020 when Ross’ sister Nicole condemned white supremacy on Facebook, sparking a discussion about the Proud Boys that ended with her writing “we have to respectfully disagree” and “you are my brother and I love you, but we will not engage in a debate on Facebook.”

Neighbors told the Daily Mail they observed pro-Trump and “Don’t Tread On Me” Gadsden flags at Ross’ residence until recently. One described his wife as “polite, very nice, very outgoing” while calling him “very reserved.”

Why this matters: Ross' marriage to a non-white citizen whose parents live in the Philippines adds a layer of complexity to debates over immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, whose crackdown includes racial profiling. For Filipino Americans, one of the nation's largest Asian immigrant populations, Ross' family background stands in tension with his role in what federal officials tout as the "largest immigration operation ever."

The shooting also carries personal history that provides context. Last June in Bloomington, Minnesota, an undocumented immigrant reportedly dragged Ross over 100 yards with a vehicle during a traffic stop, leaving him hospitalized with injuries requiring dozens of stitches to his arm and hand. Beyond the use of force, the shooting has raised questions about accountability, as federal authorities have blocked state investigators from examining case files and physical evidence.

Noem on Sunday announced hundreds of additional federal agents would arrive in Minneapolis until Monday.

