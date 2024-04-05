Shohei Ohtani hits first home run as a Dodger

Shohei Ohtani hit his first-ever home run as a Los Angeles Dodger during a game with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Key points:

Ohtani hit a 3-1 fastball thrown by Giants reliever Taylor Rogers on Wednesday night. The ball traveled 430 feet (131 meters) at a speed of 105.6 miles per hour (169.9 kilometers per hour) towards the right center field and into the bleachers.

The Dodgers won 5-4, with Ohtani finishing the night 2-for-4 with two hits, two runs score and his first home run.

The details:

Speaking to reporters through his new interpreter Will Ireton, Ohtani said he was very relieved that he was able to hit his first home run. He added, “It’s been a while, and honestly, my swing hasn’t been great. So, overall, very relieved.”

A fan caught Ohtani’s home run ball, but the MLB two-way star managed to get it back by giving them a signed ball, bat and two hats.

He told reporters that the ball was “very special” to him, adding, “A lot of feelings toward it. I’m very grateful that it’s back.”

Ohtani hit his first home run nine games after the Dodgers opened the season against the San Diego Padres in South Korea on March 20.

Catching up:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday night’s game that Ohtani is “unflappable.” He told MLB.com, “It might not be the production that we expect and we know is gonna happen. But in terms of his demeanor, the way he comes in every day, he does a good job of separating work from the other stuff.”

Roberts was referring to the recent illegal gambling scandal that got Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara fired. Mizuhara was accused of stealing money from Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play against the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series starting Friday, followed by the Minnesota Twins on Monday-Wednesday.