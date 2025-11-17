Shohei Ohtani wins historic 4th unanimous MVP

Shohei Ohtani made baseball history in Los Angeles on Thursday night when he captured his fourth unanimous Most Valuable Player award. The Dodgers two-way superstar became the first player to earn four unanimous selections and only the second after baseball legend Barry Bonds to reach four MVPs overall. His latest win followed a season in which he anchored a championship roster with dominant performances as both a hitter and pitcher.

The 2025 season saw Ohtani returning to the mound in June after elbow surgery, hitting .282 with 55 home runs and led the National League with a 1.014 OPS. His pitching workload increased through the summer and into October, setting the stage for one of the defining performances of the postseason. Signature postseason moment: In Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in mid-October, Ohtani delivered three home runs and struck out ten batters across six innings to complete a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers advanced to the World Series and secured their second consecutive title with Ohtani as their central piece.

In Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in mid-October, Ohtani delivered three home runs and struck out ten batters across six innings to complete a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers advanced to the World Series and secured their second consecutive title with Ohtani as their central piece. A record-setting MVP legacy: Ohtani has now won MVP awards in both leagues, including with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023 and with the Dodgers in 2024 and 2025. All four were unanimous. After receiving the award, he said through an interpreter, “If I’m playing well as an individual that means I’m helping the team win, so in that sense, hopefully I can end up with a couple more MVPs. But at the end of the day, it’s all about winning games.” On the same night, he also won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the fifth straight season, which ties the record for consecutive wins.

