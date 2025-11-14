Shibutani siblings address leaked video of Alex berating Maia

Olympic ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani broke their silence in Osaka on Nov. 7 after a leaked video showed Alex swearing at his sister during training before the NHK Trophy Grand Prix event.

The footage , recorded in early October, spread quickly across social media, drawing widespread attention to the siblings’ return to competition after a five-year break. Speaking to reporters ahead of their performance, the Shibutanis said the exchange was resolved immediately, and they continued their session before placing sixth in the rhythm dance.

Alex Shibutani’s apology: In the video, Alex can be heard using expletives and calling Maia an “idiot” following a mistake during an on-ice practice. The 33-year-old Olympic medalist publicly apologized in Osaka, saying, “I feel terrible about it. Unfortunately, I lost my temper in training and it shouldn’t have happened. I apologized to Maia right after our practice.” He added, “The intensity of what we are trying to do and the standards that we have … the two of us, we both understand [the outburst] but it was wrong, and I am committed to being a better teammate.” The incident, filmed while preparing for the ISU Grand Prix circuit, underscored the pressure the pair faced as they resumed international competition for the first time since 2018.

In the video, Alex can be heard using expletives and calling Maia an “idiot” following a mistake during an on-ice practice. The 33-year-old Olympic medalist publicly apologized in Osaka, saying, “I feel terrible about it. Unfortunately, I lost my temper in training and it shouldn’t have happened. I apologized to Maia right after our practice.” He added, “The intensity of what we are trying to do and the standards that we have … the two of us, we both understand [the outburst] but it was wrong, and I am committed to being a better teammate.” The incident, filmed while preparing for the ISU Grand Prix circuit, underscored the pressure the pair faced as they resumed international competition for the first time since 2018. Maia Shibutani’s response: Maia, 31, acknowledged the moment as part of the challenges that come with training at an elite level. “When you are working toward being your best there are going to be intense moments, but for us we understand each other and the process and we work through it together like siblings do,” she said. “We continued practicing that day and we choose each other every time.” The two, who began skating together in 2004, earned bronze in ice dance and team events at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. They have since built a reputation for their precise technique and family-centered partnership, often referred to by fans as the “Shib Sibs.”

Maia, 31, acknowledged the moment as part of the challenges that come with training at an elite level. “When you are working toward being your best there are going to be intense moments, but for us we understand each other and the process and we work through it together like siblings do,” she said. “We continued practicing that day and we choose each other every time.” The two, who began skating together in 2004, earned bronze in ice dance and team events at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. They have since built a reputation for their precise technique and family-centered partnership, often referred to by fans as the “Shib Sibs.” Siblings’ competitive return: The Osaka event marked the siblings’ first major international appearance since Maia’s 2019 surgery to remove a malignant kidney tumor, which sidelined them for several seasons. The Shibutanis confirmed their comeback earlier this year, returning to full training in the U.S. before joining the 2025 ISU Grand Prix circuit. At the NHK Trophy, they debuted a new rhythm dance set to contemporary jazz selections, earning a total segment score of 71.22 to place sixth among a field that included world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Both said their focus remains on refining their programs through the current season as they aim for a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.