Pakistani American sculptor’s ‘satanic’ golden statue beheaded in Texas
A controversial statue by artist Shahzia Sikander at the University of Houston was beheaded amid Hurricane Beryl on the morning of July 15. The 18-foot golden statue, titled “Witness,” was originally commissioned to celebrate women and justice but faced criticism for its artistic features, including braided horns and abstract branch-like arms.
- Artist’s statement: Sikander holds the university accountable for failing to protect the artwork and urges them to release surveillance footage of the incident and display the damaged statue uncovered. “This was a violent, hateful and misogynistic act…The despicable narrative should not be cloaked by the hurricane. The act of violence is part of the history of the work and a testament to its power. I have asked the university to remove the tarp and show the violated work. They need to respect the wishes of the artist,” the artist told CNN.
- UH’s response: The university confirmed the damage appears intentional and is under investigation. A university spokesperson also stated that they are honoring the artist’s request to “leave the sculpture as is without any repairs.” In February, a Texas anti-abortion group labeled the statue “satanic” and protested its presence, leading the university to cancel an opening celebration of Sikander’s work and a scheduled talk by the artist.
