SF’s Asian American officials unite to train next generation of leaders

Current and former Asian American elected officials in San Francisco have joined forces to create the city’s first formal leadership training program for aspiring politicians.

About the program: The The Asian Pacific Islander Building Community Leaders program , founded by former Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee, brings together mentors including Supervisors Connie Chan and Chyanne Chen, City Administrator Carmen Chu, City Atty. David Chiu, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and former elected officials such as Jane Kim and Sandra Lee Fewer, among others. The program’s first session will be a two-day campaign boot camp scheduled for Nov. 15 and Dec. 6, with 15 participants learning through interactive sessions covering leadership development, campaign mechanics and issues facing API communities. Mentorship will be personalized, with some officials meeting weekly with their assigned participants, while others will conduct concentrated one-time sessions.

Why this matters: Asian residents Asian residents make up 37% of San Francisco ’s population, yet representation in political leadership falls short of those numbers. Recent census data shows certain segments of the city’s Asian population are growing, with women ages 35 to 39 and men ages 40 to 44 each increasing by 2% between 2020 and 2024. Despite this growth, before last November’s election, only one Asian supervisor remained on the Board of Supervisors, a dramatic decline from the 2013-2014 period when five Asian supervisors served simultaneously.

For those interested: Organizers are seeking Organizers are seeking up to 15 participants with diverse backgrounds across ages, ethnicities, industries and life experiences that reflect the breadth of API communities. Candidates must demonstrate established ties to San Francisco’s API communities and show leadership accomplishments regardless of formal job titles. While city residents receive priority, Bay Area API leaders may join if capacity permits. The boot camp costs $150, with scholarships available for applicants with financial constraints. Attendance at both full-day sessions is required, and fees become non-refundable after Nov. 1.

Applications close Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, followed by interviews during the week of Oct. 27, with final participant selections announced by Nov. 1.

