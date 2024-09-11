Sense of purpose boosts health and well-being, study shows
Did you know that having a stronger sense of purpose in life could significantly boost your health and well-being?
A 2022 research published in the American Journal of Health Promotion studied the data of nearly 13,000 U.S. adults over 50 and found that those who experienced an increase in purpose had a 46% lower risk of death and were 13% less likely to suffer from sleep problems over a four-year period. Additionally, they showed higher optimism, a 43% lower risk of depression and felt less lonely. While the benefits did not extend to all health areas, the study suggests that cultivating purpose may be a powerful tool for improving both physical and mental health as we age.
