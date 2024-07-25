Second Arrest Made in Violent Bat Attack on Manhattan Woman
On June 27, a 58-year-old woman was punched in the head and struck on both legs with a bat on Monroe Street in Manhattan but was not seriously injured. The first suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested on July 23 and charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and assault in the second degree. Today, a second 14-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.
