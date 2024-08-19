Seattle man confesses to killing girlfriend days before her 26th birthday
Seattle Police detectives are investigating a homicide in a flooded townhome in the Olympic Hills neighborhood of North Seattle. Court documents reveal disturbing details about the death of Zoey He, a 25-year-old woman who was visiting from Hawaii and was the girlfriend of the suspect Andy Chu, who has admitted to possibly being responsible for her death.
- What happened: On Aug. 10, police responded to a welfare check on Northeast 133rd Street, where they found a bathtub full of water, a running sink and the victim lying on her back with a throat laceration and an ice pack on her neck. Security footage shows the couple entering the home the evening before, but Chu was seen leaving alone the next morning. Neighbors discovered the woman’s body after noticing water leaking from the home just two days before her 26th birthday.
- Suspect arrested: Chu was later arrested at a hospital after allegedly assaulting a nurse. He was reportedly taken to the hospital by friends due to “psychotic behavior.” He later confessed to police that he had a “crisis condition,” and recalled “choking [Zoey], twisting her neck, holding her down underwater in the tub,” before trying to revive her by “sprinkling Acai powder all over her” and “placing a ball similar to a golf ball in her mouth to fix her jaw.” Chu also admitted to taking two doses of the drug molly and expressed uncertainty about the reality of his memories. He was booked into King County Jail for Investigation of Assault and Homicide. Chu’s bail is set at $5 million, with his next court date scheduled for Aug. 28.
