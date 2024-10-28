Seattle Little Saigon restaurant faces 9th break-in in 4 years

Phnom Penh Noodle House, a family-owned restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), experienced its ninth break-in in four years, causing significant damage and losses.

Owner Dawn Ung, whose family has operated the business since 1987, expressed frustration over the repeated incidents, stating that small businesses in the area are struggling. The recent break-in on Oct. 17., caught on surveillance video, resulted in stolen electronics and damage, with the family estimating over $25,000 in total losses since 2020.

“It makes me super upset, frustrated because this is like our home and to feel violated is quite upsetting… I hope that Seattle can continue to address these issues in our neighborhood so that the CID, the Little Saigon, Japantown and such will still exist,” Ung told King 5 .