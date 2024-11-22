Seattle sushi chain’s fortune turns to woe after influencer’s review vid sparks ‘worm’ claims
Popular sushi chain FOB Sushi Bar has temporarily closed its Seattle and Bellevue locations after a viral review by influencer Keith Lee sparked concerns about food safety. While the 28-year-old TikToker gave the establishment an overall score of 8 out of 10, viewers purportedly noticed what appeared to be movement in a piece of sashimi Lee was eating.
- Call for accountability: Lee, who has over 16 million followers on TikTok, posted his positive review of FOB’s buffet-style sushi on Nov. 10. Three days later, co-owner Vincent Chen told King 5 that Lee’s review was “the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” as it had increased his sales by 50%. However, things quickly turned sour when some commenters claimed they saw a worm in one piece of sashimi that Lee consumed. Lee later uploaded a follow-up video, assuring that he suffered no ill effects. However, he expressed concern for one follower who claimed to get hospitalized after dining at the restaurant and urged the restaurant to be more accountable.
- Responding to backlash: FOB Sushi dismissed the allegations as false, citing the “natural elasticity” of the fish and pressure from chopsticks as the cause of the observed movement. “Rumors like this can harm small businesses, so we’re addressing it head-on,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post on Sunday, reiterating their adherence to FDA food safety standards. The chain would then announce the closures in a separate post on Tuesday to conduct a thorough investigation, emphasizing, “Your health and safety are our highest priorities.”
