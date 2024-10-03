Restraining order renewed for Chinese woman facing racist abuse from ex-Seattle cop
On Sept. 24, a King County Superior Court judge renewed a 10-year restraining order for Zhen Jin, a Chinese American woman who, along with her elderly uncle, has faced ongoing racist abuse from her neighbors, Agnes Miggins and former police officer Burton Hill, in their condominium complex. Jin had requested a permanent restraining order, but the court decided to extend the current order until Sept. 24, 2034.
- Catch up: The conflict began over the neighbors’ dog being off-leash. The couple accused Jin of trying to kill their dog by leaving chicken bones in the condo’s courtyard, escalating into verbal abuse, including sexist slurs from Hill, who called Jin a “dumb f*cking ch*nk” and a “stupid f*cking c*nt.” Hill was previously fired from the Seattle Police Department after he was found guilty of unprofessional behavior and biased policing on May 2 following his racist remarks and threats toward Jin in August 2022.
- Ongoing abuse: Despite an existing restraining order, Jin and her uncle continued to endure harassment, including loud pounding on the ceiling, which caused Jin severe distress and led her to visit the ER. Jin’s attorney, Joyce Shui, argued that the neighbors were trying to drive Jin out, similar to what happened with a previous tenant. The court extended the restraining order and barred Miggins from serving on the Homeowners Association Board, as her influence was believed to harm Jin further. While Miggins claimed to have changed through therapy, the court maintained the order based on evidence of continued harassment.
