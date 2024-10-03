Restraining order renewed for Chinese woman facing racist abuse from ex-Seattle cop

The conflict began over the neighbors’ dog being off-leash. The couple accused Jin of trying to kill their dog by leaving chicken bones in the condo’s courtyard, escalating into verbal abuse, including sexist slurs from Hill, who called Jin a “dumb f*cking ch*nk” and a “stupid f*cking c*nt.” Hill was

previously fired

from the Seattle Police Department after he was found guilty of unprofessional behavior and biased policing on May 2 following his

racist remarks and threats

toward Jin in August 2022.