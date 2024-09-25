Nearly 40% of Seattle’s Asian residents experienced racism in past year: survey
A new study by The Asian American Foundation revealed that nearly 40% of Asian residents in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties in Seattle have experienced anti-Asian hate in the past year.
Out of the 1,000 respondents, 2 in 5 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders reported they’ve been the victim of an anti-Asian incident and 1 in 5 said they had been physically attacked in the past year. In addition to the hate crimes, there has been a rise in home invasions targeting Asian families, with organized crime rings preying on elderly residents.
Community leaders gathered in Little Saigon to discuss the findings, noting that the pandemic has worsened existing challenges. Community organizations are advocating for stronger ties with law enforcement, self-defense training and support services for victims to address the growing concerns.
