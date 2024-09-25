Nearly 40% of Seattle’s Asian residents experienced racism in past year: survey

A new study by The Asian American Foundation revealed that nearly 40% of Asian residents in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties in Seattle have experienced anti-Asian hate in the past year.

Out of the 1,000 respondents, 2 in 5 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders reported they’ve been the victim of an anti-Asian incident and 1 in 5 said they had been physically attacked in the past year. In addition to the hate crimes, there has been a rise in home invasions targeting Asian families, with organized crime rings preying on elderly residents.