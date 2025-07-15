Search underway for Asian American veteran accused of ambushing Texas ICE facility

Authorities have intensified efforts to locate Benjamin Hanil Song, a 32-year-old former U.S. Marine Corps reservist wanted in connection with a July 4 attack at an ICE detention facility in Texas that left a police officer wounded.

What happened: The incident The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. A group of individuals dressed in black, military-style clothing launched fireworks at the facility before vandalizing vehicles and a guard post with graffiti containing phrases like “traitor” and “ICE pig.” An Alvarado police officer arriving at the scene was shot in the neck by an assailant positioned in the nearby woods, while another suspect across the street fired 20 to 30 rounds at the unarmed correctional officers. The wounded police officer was treated at a hospital and released.

About Benjamin Song: Song, who has been added to Texas’ Song, who has been added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List , is described as an Asian male standing 5 feet and 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 2011 until 2016, receiving an other than honorable discharge. Song allegedly purchased four firearms used in the attack, including two AR-style rifles found at the scene. Cell phone data indicates his phone remained within several hundred meters of the detention facility from late July 4 until after dark on July 5, suggesting he hid overnight in the woods. A white Mercedes-Benz registered to Song’s relative was found on July 6 near another suspect’s residence.

What authorities are saying: In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson said the incident was “not a peaceful protest” but an “ambush” on federal and local law enforcement officers. “Though Song escaped the scene by hiding overnight, he will be relentlessly pursued until he is in custody,” she said. Meanwhile, the White House In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson said the incident was “not a peaceful protest” but an “ambush” on federal and local law enforcement officers. “Though Song escaped the scene by hiding overnight, he will be relentlessly pursued until he is in custody,” she said. Meanwhile, the White House characterized the incident as part of “a 700% surge in assaults” on ICE agents , calling it “a direct consequence of dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric from Democrat politicians.” The FBI said Song should be considered armed and dangerous.

What’s next: Song faces federal charges of attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, with penalties ranging from 10 years to life in prison. A Song faces federal charges of attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, with penalties ranging from 10 years to life in prison. A Blue Alert was issued Wednesday evening to help speed up his arrest, which has now raised combined rewards of up to $35,000. So far, 10 other suspects have been arrested and charged in the incident, while an 11th person faces obstruction charges. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at fbi.gov/prairieland.

