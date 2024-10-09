Police search for suspects who mugged Asian woman in Brooklyn hate crime
A 25-year-old Asian woman was mugged in Downtown Brooklyn around 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 28 in an incident classified as a hate crime.
While walking in front of 387 Jay St., she was approached by two individuals, one of whom made anti-Asian remarks while the other forcibly took the victim’s $1,000 cell phone, before fleeing eastbound on Willoughby St. The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.
The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the female suspect, while the other suspect remains unidentified.
The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, and anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Share this Article
Share this Article