Police search for suspects who mugged Asian woman in Brooklyn hate crime

A 25-year-old Asian woman was mugged in Downtown Brooklyn around 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 28 in an incident classified as a hate crime.

While walking in front of 387 Jay St., she was approached by two individuals, one of whom made anti-Asian remarks while the other forcibly took the victim’s $1,000 cell phone, before fleeing eastbound on Willoughby St. The victim, who suffered minor injuries , was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the female suspect, while the other suspect remains unidentified.