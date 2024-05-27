Hello Kitty is releasing a special Rubik’s Cube for her 50th anniversary

via Sanrio / Megahouse

Bryan Ke By 11 hours ago

Sanrio has partnered with toy manufacturer MegaHouse to launch a special Rubik’s Cube in celebration of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary this year. Key points: Sanrio and MegaHouse, a manufacturer under toy maker Bandai, announced their collaboration on May 21.

The upcoming toy will feature a design showcasing Hello Kitty’s evolution from 1974 to 2024.

The Rubik’s Cube, named after Hungarian sculptor Ernő Rubik, is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The details: The toy is not meant to be solved as a traditional Rubik’s Cube as there are no matching faces. Instead, it can be arranged chronologically, according to Hello Kitty’s yearly transformation.

Founded in August 1960 by Shintaro Tsuji, Sanrio sought out cartoonists to create art for its sandals after realizing that products with adorable characters were more popular. The company hired Japanese cartoonist Yuko Shimizu to create Hello Kitty in 1974.

Hello Kitty made her first appearance on a coin purse in 1975. Since then, she has become a staple in Japan’s kawaii (cute) culture, captivating fans in a myriad of appearances from entertainment to merchandise.

In addition to the Rubik’s Cube, Sanrio plans to open more Hello Kitty Cafes in North America this year.

The Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Rubik’s Cube will be available in Japan sometime in October for 5,500 yen (around $35).

Hello Kitty's 50-year anniversary coincides with that of the Rubik's Cube. The puzzle toy, invented by and named after Hungarian sculptor and architecture professor Ernő Rubik, was created on May 19, 1974.