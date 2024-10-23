Sandra Oh joins star-studded docu-theater production ‘The Midlife Monologues’

Sandra Oh is among the notable stars participating in “The Midlife Monologues,” a docu-theater project by Constance Zimmer and Abby Epstein, inspired by the episodic play “The Vagina Monologues.”

This initiative aims to illuminate the challenges women face during midlife, often referred to as the most “invisible decade.” Scheduled for early 2025, the production features a diverse cast , including Margaret Cho , Padma Lakshmi , Elizabeth Banks and Eva Longoria.