Sandra Oh voices new audiobook edition of ‘Pachinko’

Award-winning actress Sandra Oh did the narration for the audiobook edition of Min Jin Lee’s acclaimed novel “Pachinko.”

The audiobook , released on Tuesday via Hachette Audio, marks the 53-year-old star ’s first solo book narration.

Pachinko ” tells the multigenerational story of a Korean family, beginning with Sunja, a young woman who faces life-altering decisions after an unexpected pregnancy.

Oh, whose parents immigrated to Canada from South Korea, connects personally with the story’s themes of family history, immigration and resilience. The National Book Award finalist has also been adapted into a successful Apple TV+ series.