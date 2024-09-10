Sandra Oh wins her first Emmy
Sandra Oh, known for her roles in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve,” finally clinched her first Emmy Award for her producer role in her Hulu movie “Quiz Lady” in the best TV movie category at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. The 53-year-old star was notably absent from the ceremony as she was attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to promote her new sci-fi film, “Can I Get a Witness?”
- Celebrating from afar: Oh’s win marks a significant milestone in her career, during which she has received 14 Emmy nominations for her acting roles. Oh, who was serving as honorary chair of the TIFF Tribute Awards this week, took to Instagram to express her excitement: “OMG Quiz Lady just won an Emmy for Best TV Movie! I love you, whole QL team!”
- About the movie: During the ceremony, Oh’s co-star and co-producer Awkwafina and the film’s writer and producer Jen D’Angelo, were reportedly shocked to learn it was Oh’s first-ever Emmy win. “Quiz Lady,” a comedy helmed by Chinese American director Jessica Yu about two sisters teaming up to clear their mother’s debts by winning a game show, premiered at TIFF last year before its subsequent release on Hulu.
