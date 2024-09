Sandra Oh wins her first Emmy

Sandra Oh, known for her roles in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve,” finally clinched her first Emmy Award for her producer role in her Hulu movie “Quiz Lady” in the best TV movie category at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. The 53-year-old star was notably absent from the ceremony as she was attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to promote her new sci-fi film, “Can I Get a Witness?”