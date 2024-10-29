Man sentenced to prison for robbery on ‘easy target’ Asian woman
An East Bay man was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in Northern California.
- What happened: Freddie Lee Davis III, 27, and his co-defendant, Sene Malepeai, 27, targeted an Asian woman in a robbery at a Costco parking lot in San Leandro on June 17, 2021, driven by the belief that “Asians are easy targets who don’t fight back” and “have more money,” according to federal prosecutors. During the incident, the victim was dragged by a moving car while holding onto her purse, resulting in injuries. The robbers divided the stolen goods, which included cash, credit cards and cell phones.
- Guilty plea: Davis pleaded guilty on Aug. 1. He and Malepeai reportedly used the stolen MasterCard credit card to make fraudulent purchases, such as merchandise at a shoe store in San Leandro. In addition to his prison sentence, Davis was also ordered to pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined and will serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
Share this Article
Share this Article