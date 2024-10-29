Man sentenced to prison for robbery on ‘easy target’ Asian woman

Freddie Lee Davis III, 27, and his co-defendant, Sene Malepeai, 27,

targeted an Asian woman

in a robbery at a Costco parking lot in San Leandro on June 17, 2021, driven by the belief that “Asians are easy targets who don’t fight back” and “have more money,” according to federal prosecutors. During the incident, the victim was dragged by a moving car while holding onto her purse, resulting in injuries. The robbers divided the stolen goods, which included cash, credit cards and cell phones.