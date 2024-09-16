Lawmakers criticize San Jose’s restriction on Vietnamese garden amid political tensions
On Tuesday, California state lawmakers criticized San Jose officials for restricting access to the Vietnamese Heritage Garden, a site that has become a focal point of political tension in Little Saigon. The controversy began when District 7 Councilmember Bien Doan announced in August that his office would take control over who could host a monthly flag-raising ceremony at the garden, which previously was organized by his political rival Ha Trieu and his group.
- Representatives’ concerns: This change came amid a political divide over anti-communism and was seen as an attempt to limit public access to the space for political reasons. San Jose’s elected representatives, including Assemblymembers Ash Kalra and Evan Low, are concerned that allowing one official to control public space and event permits undermines free speech and public gathering rights.
- Doan’s defense: However, Doan defended the move as necessary to manage the garden’s use and questioned the lawmakers’ priorities. City Parks Director Jon Cicirelli also argued that the control over reservations is standard and that the garden’s access remains under city employee management. But critics, like Councilmember Peter Ortiz, argue the changes politicize the space and limit representation for the Vietnamese community. “I remain committed to collaborating with the city administration to establish an inclusive process that ensures all members of the Vietnamese community can access and appreciate this monument to their history and culture,” he said.
