San Jose moves closer to 6th Costco location amid community concerns

On Sept. 25, San Jose, California’s Planning Commission certified an environmental impact report for a proposed sixth Costco location, set for a city council vote on Oct. 22.

The site, near Prospect High School, has

drawn opposition

from local residents concerned about increased traffic and noise pollution. Critics argue the location is unsuitable, being close to homes, parks, assisted living centers and a high school. Despite these concerns, Planning Commissioner Pierluigi Oliverio supports the project, which could bring 250 to 300 jobs and $2 million in annual tax revenue. If approved, it would make San Jose the U.S. city with

the most Costcos

and feature the first with rooftop parking, replacing several existing businesses.