San Francisco family of 4 found dead after losing home to foreclosure

A Vietnamese American couple and their two daughters were found dead inside their San Francisco home last week in what police described as a “suspicious” case.

Authorities identified the victims as 57-year-old Thomas Ocheltree, his wife, 52-year-old Paula Truong and their daughters, ages 12 and 9. The discovery came only days after the family’s Westwood Highlands home was sold in foreclosure following years of financial strain that left them facing the loss of their property.

Gruesome discovery

Police responded to the residence on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard after Ocheltree’s brother requested a welfare check when he was unable to reach the family for several days. Officers entered the two-story house and found Ocheltree and the two girls dead in their bedrooms, partially covered by bedding. Truong was found in the garage, where investigators said she had hanged herself. There were no signs of forced entry and authorities have not indicated that anyone outside the household was involved. The San Francisco medical examiner’s office is conducting autopsies and toxicology tests to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Mounting financial pressures

Public and court records show the family had encountered significant financial troubles in recent years. The couple purchased their home in 2014 but refinanced with a $2.24 million mortgage in March 2022. By 2024, they had defaulted on payments and the property was sold at auction in early October. Truong had also faced a civil judgment of more than $18,000 from Discover Bank for unpaid credit card debt earlier this year. The couple previously operated Orbit Coffee and other businesses but they had closed or downsized amid financial difficulties.

The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation and treating the deaths as suspicious while awaiting final autopsy results. Officials said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community. Investigators are reviewing the family’s financial records, correspondence and other evidence to determine the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

