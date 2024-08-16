SF Chinatown to host 2nd annual Hungry Ghost Festival
San Francisco’s Chinatown is set to host its second annual Hungry Ghost Festival this Saturday, a unique event rooted in one of China’s most historic traditions. As the only citywide Hungry Ghost Festival in the nation, the celebration is both a cultural showcase and a community catharsis, offering a contemporary twist on a festival observed across East and Southeast Asia.
- Background: The Hungry Ghost Festival, traditionally celebrated on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month (falling on Aug. 18 this year), is said to be a time when the line between the living and the spirit realms blurs. In Chinese culture, this period is marked by rituals to appease “restless spirits” believed to be forgotten or have met unjust ends. For Chinese Americans, especially those affected by the historical traumas of the Chinese Exclusion Act, this festival is an opportunity to honor ancestors and confront generational grief.
- Event details: The theme of this year’s event, “Downpour, Uproar,” reflects a communal expression of pent-up emotions, allowing participants to channel their sorrow and frustrations in a safe, family-friendly environment. The festival kicks off at 4:00 p.m. at the Chinatown-Rose Pak Station with the Ghost King Parade, which will conclude at Portsmouth Square. From there, attendees can enjoy various activities until 9:00 p.m., including a marketplace on Waverly Place, art pop-ups on Grant Avenue and performances by groups like Stanford Taiko and Yau Kung Moon. The event also features community booths from organizations like the Asian Women’s Shelter and the Southeast Asian Community Center, alongside kid-friendly areas and art activations.
Share this Article
Share this Article