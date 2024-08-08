San Francisco halts plan for Chinatown bike lane amid opposition
San Francisco’s plan to create a bike lane through Chinatown has been halted after strong opposition from community leaders.
The San Francisco MTA proposed protected bike lanes, but business leaders, including Edward Siu of the Chinatown Merchants United Association, rejected the idea due to congestion and parking concerns. Siu contacted Mayor London Breed’s office, leading to further discussions and the eventual suspension of the bike lane plan. While some appreciate the quick response, bike advocates are disappointed, arguing it contradicts the city’s traffic reduction and bike lane goals. Mayor Breed’s office says it is working to improve communication for future projects.
