San Francisco is looking for Asian American artists
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the launch of the Chinatown Artist Registry on Thursday, encouraging artists to apply for consideration in three upcoming publicly funded art projects in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The registry is led by the San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) in partnership with the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco.
- Call for artists: With an investment of over $2 million into the proposed art installations, the registry will be used to select artists whose work will be displayed at improvement projects in Chinatown, such as Portsmouth Square, Chinatown Public Health Center and Chinatown Him Mark Lai Branch Library. Breed is encouraging nationwide artists with any connection to Chinatown to apply to the registry. Once approved by the SFAC, artists chosen for the projects will receive contracts in early 2025. The deadline for the request for qualifications is set to end on Sept. 11.
- What they’re saying: In a statement, Breed noted that this initiative will allow the city to “tap into the creative minds of artists who will spotlight and uplift this amazing neighborhood while creating beautiful and welcoming environments for future generations.” Jenny Leung, CCC of San Francisco’s executive director, said the registry would help “ensure that under-represented artists have an opportunity to be a part of the public art and community’s future. There is a great opportunity for Asian American artists to shine in creating works for Chinatown.”
Share this Article
Share this Article