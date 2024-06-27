Body found in San Diego’s Black Mountain where hiker went missing
Hiker Diem Le Nguyen went missing after becoming separated from her hiking group in Black Mountain Open Space Park in the Rancho Penasquitos area on Sunday. The next day, the dead body of an Asian woman, believed to be hers, was discovered off-trail.
- Going it alone: Nguyen, 50, was part of a group of about 100 people, including her family and friends, hiking the Nighthawk Trail during a fundraiser for the Build a School Foundation. When the group stopped halfway up the trail, she decided to continue to the peak alone and got separated.
- The search: A search began after Nguyen made a distress call reporting she was overheating and needed water. A helicopter searching for Nguyen found the dead body just a quarter mile from a populated area. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm if the body is Nguyen’s.
