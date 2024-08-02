San Diego student pelted with frozen eggs in anti-Asian attack
Christian Palayo, a 27-year-old Filipino American graduate student at the University of California San Diego, was allegedly attacked while walking a friend’s dog near the Mesa College campus on the evening of July 25.
- What happened: While walking by Marlesta Drive, Palayo heard a car pull up behind him. “Suddenly, something hard hit the side of my head … Felt ringing in the left side of my face. A hard object, hard enough for my glasses and earring to come off,” he told ABC News 10. Palayo then heard an anti-Asian slur and was struck twice more by frozen eggs before the attackers sped off in a black sedan, causing the student to suffer bruising.
- Police report: Concerned about the rise in anti-Asian crimes, Palayo reported the incident to school police. “I feel like in a post-COVID world and seeing crimes against Asians, I worry about someone like my little sister walking around and being targeted for these things… I felt comfortable in my skin around here. Now it’s like, ‘Should l be watching my back every time I hear a car pull up?’” Palayo said. Campus police stated this is the first such incident reported. Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Diego Community District Police.
Share this Article
Share this Article