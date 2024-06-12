NextSharkNextShark.com

San Diego man sentenced for hate crime against Asian American cop

San Diego man sentenced for hate crime against Asian American copSan Diego man sentenced for hate crime against Asian American cop
Editorial Staff
By Editorial Staff
12 hours ago
San Diego man sentenced for hate crime against Asian American cop:
Share this Article
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.