Samoan discus thrower achieves Olympic feat not seen in 68 years

via Alex Rose

Samoan discus thrower Alex Melei Rose made history by qualifying for the Olympic finals in Paris, his third Olympic Games appearance. The 32-year-old athlete secured the last qualifying spot by achieving his personal best of 62.88 meters. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Samoa and the region, as Rose is the first Pacific Islander in 68 years to reach an Olympic final in athletics. He will compete in the finals against top athletes, including Lithuanian world record holder Mykolas Alenka, on Thursday.