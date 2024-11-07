Sam Liccardo defeats Evan Low in contentious Silicon Valley House race

As of 1:15 p.m. EST on Thursday, Liccardo had secured 59.9% of the vote (117,905 votes) compared to Low’s 40.1% (79,079 votes), according to

Decision Desk HQ

. The Associated Press called the race earlier at 7:57 p.m. EST on Wednesday, but Liccardo, while grateful, refrained from declaring victory and acknowledged the challenges ahead given potential Republican control of the White House and Congress. Low conceded on Wednesday evening, thanking his supporters

and

stating

, “Although the outcome of the election is not one we hoped for, I am proud of the people-first campaign that we ran, focusing on the very real issues that affect the daily lives of CD-16 voters.”

He expressed continued commitment to improving lives in Silicon Valley and graciously acknowledged Liccardo, saying, “His success will be our success here.”