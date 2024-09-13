NextSharkNextShark.com

Sailor Jupiter voice actor dead at 61

via @Emi_shinohara, vizmedia
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Japanese voice actor Emi Shinohara has died at the age of 61, her agency, 81 Produce, announced on its website on Tuesday.
Shinohara, whose real name was Emiko Watanabe, died on Sunday “while undergoing medical treatment” for an unspecified illness, according to her agency. Born in Nagano Prefecture on Aug. 8, 1963, Shinohara was best known for voicing the characters Sailor Jupiter in the anime series “Sailor Moon” and Kushina Uzumaki in the anime “Naruto Shippuden.” She also provided the Japanese dub for Matilda, played by Natalie Portman, in the 1994 film “Leon: The Professional.”
