Vietnamese American professor solves decades-old math problems
Rutgers University professor Pham Huu Tiep solved two separate, fundamental math problems that have baffled experts for decades: Brauer’s Height Zero Conjecture from 1955 and a complex issue within the Deligne-Lusztig theory, dating back to 1976. His breakthroughs, achieved in collaboration with local and international colleagues, were recently published in Annals of Mathematics (1, 2) and Inventiones Mathematicae.
- How he did it: Tiep worked intensively on Brauer’s Height Zero Conjecture for the past decade, although he thought about it for most of his career. “A conjecture is an idea that you believe has some validity,” he told Rutgers Today. “But conjectures have to be proven. I was hoping to advance the field. I never expected to be able to solve this one.” Tiep solved the conjecture in partnership with Gunter Malle of Technische Universität Kaiserslautern in Germany, Gabriel Navarro of Universitat de València in Spain and Amanda Schaeffer Fry, a former graduate student now with the University of Denver. Meanwhile, Tiep, along with Robert Guralnick of the University of Southern California and Michael Larsen of Indiana University, also addressed a longstanding problem in the Deligne-Lusztig theory, solving a crucial issue related to the traces of matrices. Both breakthroughs advance a subfield of algebra called representation theory of finite groups. They may further our understanding of symmetries of structures in nature, as well as long-term behavior of random processes arising in fields such as chemistry, physics, engineering, computer science and economics.
- About Tiep: Tiep, currently the Joshua Barlaz Distinguished Professor of Mathematics at Rutgers, has been a pioneer in higher mathematics throughout his career. Born in Hanoi, he won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad at the age of 16 and later earned his doctorate degree in Moscow, as per VnExpress. Since moving to the U.S. in 1996, he has held key positions at various prestigious institutions, publishing over 200 research papers and authoring five books. Known for his dedication to the representation theory of finite groups, He says he conducts his research using nothing more than a pen and paper, finding inspiration in everyday moments.
