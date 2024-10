Vietnamese American professor solves decades-old math problems

Rutgers University professor Pham Huu Tiep solved two separate, fundamental math problems that have baffled experts for decades: Brauer’s Height Zero Conjecture from 1955 and a complex issue within the Deligne-Lusztig theory, dating back to 1976. His breakthroughs, achieved in collaboration with local and international colleagues, were recently published in Annals of Mathematics ( 1 2 ) and Inventiones Mathematicae