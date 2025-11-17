Rosé, Bruno Mars lead Asian talent nominated at 68th Grammy Awards

Rosé and Bruno Mars lead Asian representation at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with three major nominations for their collaboration “APT.” Other notable Asian and Asian-heritage nominees appear across general, pop, rock, theater, global and electronic fields, reflecting a wide distribution of credited performers, producers and composers. Nominees across these fields will be recognized during the award ceremony to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 next year.

Notable front runners

APT .” received nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best pop duo/group performance. Meanwhile, “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” voiced by Korean American singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, is nominated for song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best song written for visual media and best remixed recording.

Katseye , which includes Filipina Sophia Laforteza, Korean Yoonchae Jeung, Indian American Lara Raj and Chinese Singaporean Megan Skiendiel, received a nomination for best new artist, while their single “Gabriela” is nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

Wider range of Asian nominees

As part of Linkin Park, Mike Shinod a earned nominations for best rock album and best rock performance. Anderson Paak is listed in the dance and electronic category for his work on Disclosure’s “No Cap.” Filipino American artists Darren Criss and Marco Paguia are nominated for best musical theater album for the cast recording of “Maybe Happy Ending.” Kehlani, who is part Filipino, is nominated in both best R&B song and best R&B performance for “Folded.”

South Asian musicians appear across global and instrumental categories. Shakti’s “Mind Explosion” and “Shrini’s Dream” are recognized for best global music album and best global music performance, and Anoushka Shankar, Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar appear as featured performers and composers in multiple categories. Indian percussionists and composers also appear in contemporary instrumental fields.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.